Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan, others banned from Facebook and Instagram

Facebook announced Thursday that it plans to ban a group of far-right media personalities, as well as Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, from its social network and Instagram.

The ban affects Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, and other far-right figures and the conspiracy and far-right politics website Infowars.

The social media giant previously removed four pages belonging to Jones in August 2018 due to violations of the platform’s community standards.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology. The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

The bans come as Facebook has pledged to do more to eliminate hate speech on its platform. The company recently banned white nationalism and white supremacy on the platform.

Facebook has also faced calls to ban Farrakhan, who has been criticized for making anti-Semitic remarks in his speeches.

The accounts had not yet been pulled down as of early Thursday afternoon.