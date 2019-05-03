CHP: Mountainside Car Crash Determined to be Attempted Suicide

A motorist slammed a car into the side of a mountain Friday off Highway 111 in Palm Springs in what was being investigated as a possible suicide attempt.

Just before 11 a.m., an ambulance was called to Highway 111 just south of Overture Drive, where a sedan had crashed into a hillside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the crash was believed to be an attempted suicide, but no information was immediately available on the extent of injuries sustained by the motorist.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies took over the investigation, but sheriff’s officials could not be immediately reached for comment.