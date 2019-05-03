Collision Between Semi And Truck Causes Partial 10 Freeway Hazmat Closure

An early morning crash involving a big rig caused a partial closure of the 10 Freeway in Beaumont as diesel fuel leaked from the site into a drain connected to a golf course.

At 6:20 a.m., a Budget rental truck collided with the tractor-trailer on the eastbound 10 Freeway a quarter-mile west of Oak Valley Parkway, the California Highway Patrol said.

No injuries were reported in the collision, but the number three lane was closed as diesel fuel leaked from one of the trucks.

About two hours later, a SigAlert was issued for the area, according to the CHP.

Officials from the Department of Fish and Wildlife, as well as the Center for Environmental Health, were notified of the leak.

It is unclear how long the lane closure was expected to last.