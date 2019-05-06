Man Jumps Onto 91 Freeway In Riverside

A man has jumped off an overpass and onto the Riverside (91) Freeway, but he apparently survived the suicide attempt, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The drama on the 91 Freeway at La Sierra Avenue, west of Tyler Street, began about 4:20 p.m. when the man was spotted hanging off the overpass, the CHP said.

The CHP then notified the Riverside Fire Department and temporarily shut down both sides of the 91 Freeway at La Sierra Avenue.

A SigAlert was issued by the CHP at 4:33 p.m.

The man eventually jumped just before 5:30 p.m., according to the CHP.

The jumper was transported to Riverside Community Hospital, a dispatcher said. His condition was not immediately known.

The freeway was reopened just after 6 p.m.