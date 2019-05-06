Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy Monday morning and both Meghan and the baby are “doing well,” Buckingham Palace confirmed.

The baby, who has not yet been named, weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday. He is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II’s eighth great-grandchild.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz, a statement from Meghan and Harry’s official Instagram account said. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

This is the first child for the former Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, and seventh in line to the British throne.

Moments after the birth was announced Prince Harry spoke to reporters outside Windsor Castle. The prince says he is “over the moon” about the birth of their first child and “incredibly proud” of his wife.

“I’m very excited to announced that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well,” he said.” It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

The baby will be a first cousin to nearly 1-year-old Prince Louis, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince George, the children of Prince William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news, according to Buckingham Palace.

The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.

“Baby Sussex” will be eligible for dual U.S.-U.K. citizenship, assuming Meghan has not renounced her American citizenship.

Traditionally, the birth of a royal baby is accompanied by the pealing of bells at Westminster Abbey and a gun salute in London’s Hyde Park.

Officials have said that the landmark London Eye observation wheel on the banks of the River Thames will be lit in red, white and blue to mark the baby’s birth. Those are the colors of Britain’s familiar Union Flag.

Royal newborns aren’t automatically given the title of prince or princess; Queen Elizabeth II had to issue a rule declaring that all of William and Kate’s children would have the title, and she’d need to do the same for Harry and Meghan’s children.

The new arrival is the eighth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Baby Sussex will be seventh in the line of succession, one spot behind father Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace announced in October that Meghan was pregnant with her first child, just after arriving in Australia with Prince Harry for their first royal tour together.

The 37-year-old former actress married Harry on May 19, 2018, in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle to global fanfare.

The couple was married for five months before the announcement of their “Spring 2019” baby.

Harry and Meghan have asked people who want to send them baby gifts to instead donate to selected charities for children and parents in need. They mentioned several charities in particular, including The Lunchbox Fund, WellChild, Baby2Baby and Little Village, which all have different connections to the royal couple.