No survivors found after private jet from Las Vegas crashes in Mexico

No survivors were found after a plane from Las Vegas crashed in Northern Mexico, officials said Monday.

The private jet’s crash site was in a mountainous area of the state of Coahuila and found using aerial sighting, said the Public Security Secretary for Coahuila. At least ten passengers and three crew members listed on the flight plan are presumed dead.

The jet left Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon and had been expected Sunday evening in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, but it never arrived and flight controllers lost contact with the plane, prompting a search.

Canada’s Bombardier, Inc. said in a statement to Reuters that the jet was a Challenger 601 and said the plane had gone missing about 150 nautical miles from the northern Mexican city of Monclova.

Bombardier did not immediately reply to a request for comment from NBC News.