Bud Light Releases Rainbow-Inspired Bottles for Pride Month

Bud Light will be releasing special, limited-edition, rainbow-inspired bottles to celebrate World Pride, the beverage manufacturer announced Monday.

The bottles will be available at bars nationwide throughout the month of June, which is national Pride Month.

The bottles will make their debut at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City this weekend.

“For twenty consecutive years, Bud Light has partnered with GLAAD in its mission to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people,” Zeke Stokes, GLAAD Chief Programs Officer said in a press release. “Bud Light stood with the community at a time when many brands did not, and their continued outspoken support sets the bar for other global brands.”

Bud Light plans to donate $1 to GLAAD for every case of rainbow bottles sold between May 27 and June 30, up to $150,000.