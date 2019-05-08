Large Cache of Guns Found at Holmby Hills Home

The site was too hard to miss.

Scores of weapons — rifles and pistols — a veritable armory laid in a large pile in the driveway of a home located in Holmby Hills, one of the toniest neighborhoods in Los Angeles in an area known as the “platinum triangle.”

An LAPD spokesman say the firearms, taken from a home near Beverly and Sunset Boulevards, were part of a joint LAPD-ATF investigation into firearms trafficking.

A search warrant was served early Wednesday and the weapons were seized in connection with that investigation although it was not immediately clear if the firearms violated federal or state law.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News there was no threat to the public. As ATF agents helped process the scene at least one truck was in the driveway waiting to remove the firearms for cataloging.