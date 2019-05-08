Marine recruit and other Colorado STEM school students helped disarm gunman

A U.S. Marine recruit and other teens rushed one of the shooters at a Colorado school, helping to disarm him, according to police and witnesses.

One of the students, Kendrick Castillo, 18, died while lunging at the shooter, according to a classmate at STEM School Highlands Ranch in a Denver suburb. Eight other students were injured in the shooting Tuesday.

Kendrick Castillo was fatally shot at a STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

“We’re going to hear about very heroic things that have taken place at the school,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said Wednesday.

Two suspects, both students, are in custody — Devon Erickson, 18, and a juvenile.

One of the teens involved in trying to take down one of the shooters was Brendan Bialy, a senior who is enrolled in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program, the 8th Marine Corps District confirmed in a statement.

“Brendan’s courage and commitment to swiftly ending this tragic incident at the risk of his own safety is admirable and inspiring,” the 8th District Marines said.

Brendan Bialy, who is enrolled in the Marine Corps Delayed Entry Program, helped subdue a shooter at the STEM School in Colorado.

“We are deeply saddened for the victims, families, friends, and community,” the Bialy family said in an emailed statement issued by lawyer Mark L. Bryant. “We’d like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure all we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength. We will persevere.”

Senior Nui Giasolli told the “Today” show that she was in class when one of the gunmen, a classmate, entered and suddenly drew a gun.

“That’s when Kendrick lunged at him, and he shot Kendrick,” Nui said, “giving all of us enough time to get underneath our desks, to get ourselves safe, and to run across the room to escape.”

Nui thanked Brendan and the other students who rushed the shooter. They “were brave enough to bring him down so that all of us could escape and all of us could be reunited with our families.”

The shooting came one week after two people were killed and four others injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

One of the slain U.N.C. students, Riley Howell, 21, challenged the shooter giving police extra time to confront him. The local police chief hailed him as a hero while his family said they were “beyond proud.”