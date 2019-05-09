Judge hearing Roger Stone case wants to see unredacted Mueller report

A federal judge presiding over the obstruction case against Roger Stone has ordered prosecutors to turn over the unredacted sections of the Mueller report relating to President Donald Trump’s former adviser.

In court papers filed Thursday, Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the District of Columbia said she will review the documents herself before making a decision on what, if anything, to release to Stone’s legal team.

The order comes nine days after federal prosecutors told Jackson they opposed a request from Stone to view the Mueller report without redactions.

“This is good news,” Stone’s attorney, Bruce Rogow, told NBC News. “When there are secrets, one would like to know what the secrets are. The judge is obviously interesting in seeing what’s there. Hopefully, it’ll be helpful to us.”

Stone, a longtime Republican operative, has pleaded not guilty to a seven-count indictment brought by special counsel Robert Mueller charging him with obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering.

Federal prosecutors say Stone obstructed the investigations into Russian election interference by making false statements to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence about his interactions with WikiLeaks and attempted to persuade a witness to provide false testimony and withhold information.

In August 2016, Stone was claiming both publicly and privately to have communicated with WikiLeaks, which released a trove of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign during the 2016 election.

In her order, Jackson cites a 24-page section of the Mueller report that focuses heavily on WikiLeaks, its contacts with Russian hackers and the Trump campaign’s interest in the materials.