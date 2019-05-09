Parents speak out after special needs girl bitten on school bus without anyone intervening

A 10-year-old Wisconsin girl who has special needs was left with bite marks all over her upper left arm after a classmate bit her on the school bus on Monday.

Lilly Waldron, who’s developmentally delayed and nonverbal, was inconsolable after getting home from school, her mother, Lynn Waldron-Moehle, told WBAY-TV.

As she prepared a bath to try to calm Lilly, she saw the red marks on her arm.

Waldron-Moehle claimed that a school administrator watched surveillance footage from the bus that day and called the video “gruesome.”

She said Lilly was unable to get away from the other student because she was strapped into a five-point car seat. She was strapped in directly behind the driver.

The girl’s father, Chad Waldron, said he thinks there should be another adult supervising on the all special needs student bus if the bus driver was unable to intervene.

Lilly has not ridden on the bus since the accident, her parents said.