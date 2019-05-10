Disneyland Resort Announces New Flex Passport for $599

Starting May 21, guests can purchase the Disney Flex Passport for $599, which offers multiple ways to visit Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park on select days.

The new pass aims to combine value and flexibility while better balancing attendance throughout the year, according to a news release. It allows access to one or both of the Anaheim parks on “Good to Go” dates, limited blockout dates and other select dates that can be reserved through the Disney website and the Disneyland app.

The Disney Flex Passport is $599 for one year, but monthly payments are option for California residents who are 18 or older, have a valid ID and live in ZIP Codes 90000-96199.

And, as a Disney Annual Passholder, you’ll also receive discounts on select dining, merchandise and special events.

The announcement comes as Disneyland gears up to open Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an all-new Star Wars-themed land that spans 14 acres, at both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Keep in mind that a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reservation is required for entry between May 31 and June 23, 2019. Reservations were booked within hours of opening on May 2, but you can still score a reservation with a Disneyland Resort hotel stay.

A Super Hero-themed land is also set to open in Disney California Adventure park in 2020.