Police: 75-year-old woman shot, killed by husband suffering from dementia

A woman shot and killed in New Hampshire was shot by her husband, who has dementia, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

On Tuesday, a 911 caller reported that a woman had been shot at 553 Maple St. in Newport. Police responded to the scene and found Margaret “Peggy” Clarke, 75, who lived in the home, deceased.

An autopsy revealed that Clarke died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the manner of her death was homicide.

Investigators have identified the alleged perpetrator as George “Graham” Clarke, 77, Peggy Clarke’s husband. Graham Clarke is suffering from terminal cognitive and physical health issues, including dementia and is currently at a medical facility.

Due to Graham Clarke’s condition and concerns regarding his legal competency, no criminal charges will be brought at this time.

“It certainly is clear to us, unfortunately, that Mr. Clarke’s dementia did play a role in the activities that occurred inside the home,” said Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati.

News of Clarke’s death left neighbors in shock.

“They were nice, friendly. When they were outside and we were outside, they always talked for a few minutes,” Marisa Morse said.

One woman who lives down the road said the Clarkes were always good neighbors. She said she used to go bowling with Clarke and a group of other women, but she hasn’t seen much of her as they’ve both gotten older.

“Very helpful and everything,” neighbor Beulah Benson said. “She was she was very intelligent, a very smart girl.”