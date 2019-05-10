Your Health Matters: Non-Invasive Hair Loss Treatment

We typically lose about one hundred hairs a day, but new hair is growing in at the same time. If that cycle of hair growth and hair shedding changes, that can result in noticeable hair loss, which can be devastating, especially for women.

Stress, hormone levels, medications, genetics, and age can all cause hair loss. Over time, the hair follicles get smaller so they don’t produce as much hair. Board certified dermatologist Wendy Roberts says women may not notice that they’re losing their hair until their 50s or 60s, but for many it’s inevitable.