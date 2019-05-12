Flower Delivery Brings Joy to Local Moms from Long Distance

Moms across the Coachella Valley are being celebrated on this Mother’s Day even by loved ones who are not able to be in person for the special day, but a local flower shop is helping share the love from afar.

The owner of the Coachella Valley Floral Distributors, Sharon Gonzalez, was on her 30 flower arrangement delivery on the afternoon of Mother’s Day. She said this is one of the busiest weekends for the shop, although she does not miss out on family time this holiday.

Gonzalez said, “We’re very much a family business and to be with my mom and my grandma on Mother’s day makes it even more worth it for my business.”

She said the joy she brings to local through her flower arrangement makes her labor not feel like work. Gonzalez brought lots of joy this weekend alone with almost 100 deliveries for Mother’s Day.

She said, “We do Mexican Mother’s Day which was on Friday and the American Mother’s Day this Sunday.”

On this Mother’s Day local mother Leanne Russell did not expect a special gift from her loved ones who live out of state.

Russel said, “My kids and my grandkids who live in Las Vegas, I love you guys I wish you were here, beautiful flowers. “

Gonzalez said moments like these are what makes her job special.

She said, “It makes it worth it, you know family is family and everything is important when it comes to family, especially moms they run the family.”