Fullerton Pastor Charged With Molesting 7 Children

An Orange County pastor is due in a Santa Ana courtroom Monday on felony charges of molesting seven children ages 5 to 15.

John Rodgers McFarland, who has been the head pastor at Orangethorpe United Methodist Church in Fullerton since 2014, was arrested on a warrant Thursday charging him with seven counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor 14 to 15 years old.

The 56-year-old Fullerton resident is accused of molesting the children between 2003 and 2017, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

McFarland, who’s being held in the Orange County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail, faces up to 179 years to life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

In San Diego County, McFarland was arrested and charged in December with molesting a girl younger than 14 in Escondido between 2012 and 2013. The alleged molestation occurred when he was visiting relatives, said Lt. Chris Lick of the Escondido Police Department.

The status of the San Diego Superior Court case was not immediately clear. Orange County prosecutors did not release the genders of the alleged victims in their case.

Orangethorpe church officials said they would not comment on the status of McFarland, who has also served as a volunteer chaplain for Fountain Valley police and firefighters.

According to an online biography, McFarland grew up in North San Diego County, where he was affiliated with San Marcos United Methodist Church. He graduated from the University of La Verne in 1974 and the Pacific School of Religion in 1978, then served as an associate pastor at San Dieguito United Methodist Church for three years before becoming pastor of the Calexico United Methodist Church.

McFarland was also a pastor at Surf City Church in Huntington Beach between 2009 and 2014, and served as head pastor at Fountain Valley United Methodist Church for 26 years from 1988 to 2014.