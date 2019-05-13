Local Hospitals Use Digital Footprints to Protect Newborns

A new technology developed by CertaScan Technologies allows Desert Regional Medical Center, JFK Memorial Hospital, and the Hi-Desert Medical Center to take digital newborn footprints that will last a lifetime.

The traditional method for years involved ink and paper. Christina Lewis, a Registered Nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center, said the ink method was messy and not always accurate.

Maria Jimenez gave birth to her second son on Mother’s Day 2019. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just a feeling you can’t describe when you finally have your baby in your arms,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez gave birth to Mason, who weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces. She said receiving his first footprints to mark the occasion made it extra special. “I’m doing good. He’s super cute. I didn’t think he’d be this cute,” she said jokingly.

However, his footprints are more than just a keepsake, they are an extra layer of security thanks to the hospital’s new technology.

“We use CertaScan as a digital recording of the baby’s footprint and it is endorsed by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,” said Lewis. “We scan the baby’s band and then we do a gentle footprint of the baby’s footprint,” she explained.

Hospitals scan the foot because each baby has its own unique footprint. Even identical twins have their own pattern. Also, the footprint never changes throughout the baby’s lifetime, which means if a child is found years later, the technology can still help to identify them.

“They can digitally match the found child’s footprint with the medical record with anybody who was delivered in our hospital,” Lewis said.

Jimenez said having an extra layer of security to protect her newborn is priceless. “It makes me feel more secure,” she said. “I’m really relieved and happy. I finally have him in my arms.”

According to Desert Care Network, this technology is currently in 12 California hospitals, three of them are in the desert.