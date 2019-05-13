Police: Man kept getting free cats from Craigslist, only to kill them

A Missouri man is charged with felony animal abuse after authorities say he killed and dismembered cats he found in online want ads.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch says 20-year-old Kaine Louzader was charged Friday. Prosecutors say more charges are expected.

Court documents say dead cats have been turning up on or near Louzader’s street outside St. Peters since January. Police contacted Louzader after someone reported seeing him dump a dead cat near his house.

St. Charles County police Sgt. Jeff Ochs says Louzader told police he would scour Craigslist ads for free cats, then would take them home and stomp or strangle them. Police say he dismembered some cats before dumping their remains.

During an interview, police noticed cuts and scratches on Louzader, KTVI reported. He eventually admitted that the marks were from cats trying to get away while he was strangling them.

Louzader is being held on $50,000 bond and could not be reached Saturday for comment. No lawyer is listed for him in online court documents.

“Why would anybody want to do anything to a cat for? They do nothing bad,” neighbor Hiram King told KMOV. “Just mean, ain’t no excuse for it. I’ll be honest with you there’s definitely no excuse for it.”

St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said if someone is capable of torturing and mutilating animals he believes that person could be capable of a whole lot worse.

“We’ve had several incidents over the years people involved in violent crimes, lo and behold in their background some animal mutilation so it’s a scary situation,” Lohmar said.