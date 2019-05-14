Baby Left in Hot Car While Father Visits Friend in Lake Havasu City Dies

Police say an Arizona man has been arrested and accused of manslaughter after his baby daughter was left alone in a hot car and died.

Lake Havasu City police say 23-year-old Ty Martin allegedly left the infant unattended in a car for up to an hour Saturday while visiting a friend, who was charged in a marijuana grow operation.

Officers began CPR on the unresponsive child until a city fire department crew arrived and transported her to the hospital.

Police say the baby was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Mohave County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

Police didn’t immediately release the name of the child and it was unclear Monday if Martin has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.