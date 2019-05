Brush Fire Burns on Tribal Lands near Thermal

A brush fire burned Tuesday on Bureau of Indian Affairs land near Thermal.

Six acres of mulch on Torres-Martinez Tribal land quickly went up in flames around 1:00pm.

Cal Fire was able to contain the fire, but will remain on scene into the early evening to monitor hot spots.

Gusty winds are pushing the smoke into the Valley, as several fire units remained lined up.

So far, there has been no response from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.