Investigation Continues into Body Found in Thermal

Sheriff’s officials were continuing Wednesday to investigate the death of an unidentified male found near a Thermal intersection.

The body was found just before 7 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Avenue 58 and Buchanan Street, according to the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff’s officials said the person has not been identified, and the coroner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Thermal station at 760-863-8990.