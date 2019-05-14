Man, 23, Killed in Shooting in Cathedral City

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Cathedral City, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 67100 block of Santa Barbara Drive about 8 p.m. Monday and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.

Firefighters were called and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Daniel Garcia of Cathedral City.

Anyone with information on this shooting was asked to call Cathedral City homicide detectives at 760-770-0300 or 760-770-0355.