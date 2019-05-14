Suspect Identified in Deadly E-Scooter Attack of Woman

A man accused of using an electric scooter to beat a 63-year-old woman to death on a Long Beach residential street was in custody Tuesday.

Amad Rashad Redding, 27, of Long Beach, was booked into the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $2 million, according to police.

Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 3100 block of E. 64th Street and found Rosa Elana Hernandez, who had suffered severe upper body injuries.

Firefighters pronounced the Long Beach resident dead at the scene, according to Long Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy.

According to a police statement, “homicide detectives believe the suspect physically assaulted the victim and then proceeded to utilize a motorized scooter as a weapon during the assault.”

The suspect was seen running west from the location. About 4 1/2 hours later, detectives located Redding at a convenience store in the area of Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, a few blocks from the scene of the attack, and took him into custody, police said.

The motive for the attack was still under investigation, LBPD Sgt. John Magallanes said.

“It’s sad because I feel for her husband,” said neighbor Veronica Morales. “They’ve been together and lived next door for a very long time. He’s not going to have his wife anymore.”