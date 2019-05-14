US Citizen Allegedly Rams 17 Cars, 5 People at Tijuana Border Crossing

A U.S. citizen was arrested in Tijuana, Mexico, after an apparent road rage incident in northbound traffic lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry injured at least three people.

The Municipal Police of Tijuana tell NBC 7 San Diego the driver began ramming pedestrians and cars waiting their turn to cross into the United States. Prior to that, the driver was involved in an altercation with a pedestrian, police said.

Mario Martinez, Tijuana’s police director, said the suspect allegedly threatened a person with a razor on Avenida Manuel Márquez de León in the Zona Ríos.

When police approached the driver, he allegedly fled in his Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck toward the border crossing.

As he fled, the driver hit five pedestrians, including an officer; rammed 17 cars and hit 14 mobile street vendors, police said.

Municipal police arrested the driver and he was turned over to federal investigators. Authorities have not identified the driver. Telemundo 20 reported late Monday that the car had Utah license plates.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told NBC 7 the incident did not impact wait times at the border.

No other information was available.