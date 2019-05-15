64-Year-Old Man Behind Bars For DUI Injury Collision in Palm Desert

A 64-year-old Mountain Center man is behind bars for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a collision that injured another motorist.

Curt Johnson was arrested Tuesday following the 11:30 a.m. collision near the intersection of Cook Street and Country Club Drive in Palm Desert and booked on suspicion of DUI and causing bodily injury, according to jail records.

The other driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later released, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Johnson, who escaped injury, is being held at the Indio jail in lieu of $50,000 bail and is expected in court Thursday, jail records show.