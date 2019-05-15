Father Challenges School Protocol After School Bus Beating

A father is fuming after he said his daughter was viciously attacked on a school bus. Terance Trulock claims the incident was not handled properly by the school or the bus driver.

Cell phone video shows his daughter, a middle-schooler at Desert Springs Middle School, being attacked by two other girls. Throughout the video, the bus is still moving and no one intervenes.

Full video:

“You want still want to jump in that video and rescue her,” Trulock said.

The father said the school was not transparent about the incident.

“That’s somebody’s child that’s being beaten on the bus, at least you should let them know what’s happening,” he said. “I had to learn via Instagram video.”

When NBC Palm Springs reached out to Palm Springs Unified School District about the incident, Communications Coordinator Joan Boiko, said in a statement:

“We cannot comment on the specifics of an incident due to confidentiality laws relative to student privacy. We are aware of the incident.”

Trulock said more needs to be done to hold these girls accountable so it doesn’t happen again.

“Nobody assessed the extent of the injuries and allowed this child to walk home.”

According to Boiko, PSUSD’s protocol reads:

“When there is an aggressive incident on a school bus, the driver pulls over to the side of the road as soon as it is safe to do so, deescalates the situation and calls the incident in to the bus company dispatcher, who contacts District security. A security officer comes to the scene and removes the student(s) who have created the disturbance. A school administrator contacts the parents of the alleged victim(s) and perpetrator(s) after receiving all reports and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

Trulock claimed the full protocol was not followed during the incident.

“It’s a short video of about 45 seconds but at no point in time do you see the bus driver and the bus is in motion and I see no attempt to pull over, break, none of that,” he said.

According to Boiko, she said it “appears that all protocols and procedures were followed.”

Trulock said his daughter is still suffering but hopes sharing her story will show the reality of bullying at schools and is a call to action for how it should be handled.

“My hope is that there be, to start with, parents out there who discourage their children from this type of behavior.”

NBC Palm Springs asked the district if it has taken disciplinary action against the two girls in the video. Boiko said they could not confirm due to student privacy laws.