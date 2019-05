Indio High School Placed on Brief Lockdown

Indio High School was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday as police conducted an investigation in the area of the school.

According to Indio Police, the school on lockdown due to a burglary in the area that included a theft of guns, in which the suspect was believed to run towards a classroom.

A search was conducted, and police found there was no threat to students or staff, and the rumors to be inaccurate.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:00pm.