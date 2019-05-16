Gang Member Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Dousing Victim with Gasoline

A 39-year-old documented street gang member from La Quinta was behind bars Thursday morning, suspected of assaulting and dousing a victim with gasoline.

The attack occurred on Tuesday and members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a follow-up investigation about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 51000 block of Avenida Martinez, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, identified as Mario Zamarripa, tried to run from deputies when he was located, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody, Heredia said.

Zamarripa was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a caustic chemical and other violations and booked at the Indio jail.

Details of the assault and the condition of the victim were not disclosed.