Person Of Interest Detained In Shooting Death of Man in Desert Hot Springs

A person of interest possibly linked to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man was detained for questioning Wednesday in Desert Hot Springs, authorities said.

Desert Hot Springs police detained the unidentified individual for questioning near Acoma Avenue and West Drive, where local resident Mario Garcia Jimenez was found dead around 4:45 a.m. Monday, according to Desert Hot Springs spokeswoman Doria Wilms.

Officials released no other information on the homicide investigation.