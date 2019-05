NBCares: The Future of The Desert Sun

It debuted with just six pages as a once a week local newspaper in 1927. Things, and times, have definitely changed in our Valley in 92 years, and now the newly revitalized Desert Sun is 100% dedicated more than ever.

For more than nine decades, Valley residents and visitors alike have looked to the Desert Sun for all things local. The new executive editor says she is committed to maintaining that award winning legacy.