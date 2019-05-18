One Killed, Two Injured in Collision in Coachella

One person was killed and two others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday in Coachella.

One patient was trapped in the wreckage of the crash, which was reported about 6:55 p.m. at the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Ed Mitchell Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the trapped person was airlifted to a hospital after being freed, the fire department reported.

The third victim suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, according to the fire department.