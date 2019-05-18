‘With My Bare Hands’: Alleged Serial Killer Admits to Gruesome Murder Details

An alleged serial killer accused of murdering a man in Florida not only owned up to his brutal slaying with gruesome details, he also alluded to other killings he may have done.

As Nicholas Gibson was being led out of a Manhattan courthouse Friday, he was asked if he indeed did kill a 77-year-old man in Miami Beach.

“Yes, with my bare hands,” Gibson mouthed to the NBC New York reporter.

When asked why he killed the man on April 30, Gibson simply said, “He wanted to go.”

The 32-year-old was caught by NYPD officers earlier in May as he got off the L train in Manhattan. Gibson also confirmed that a sword was involved in the slaying, saying it was a “big one.”

Neighbors at the time told the NBC station in Miami that someone left a haunting message in blood at the scene reading “Rome must fall.”

Gibson played with the chain around his waist as U.S. Marshals led him away from the courthouse. He’ll be extradited to Florida to face murder charges.

The convicted sex offender also nodded when asked if he has killed other people. Florida detectives say Gibson has made statements to them about his involvement in six other murders in that state, in addition to Georgia and California.

Gibson said that he began his string of proclaimed killings when he was just 12 years old, and the alleged killings officials are looking to possibly connect him to date back to 1999 — when Gibson had just turned 12.

Police said they are looking into Gibson’s claims about the other deaths.