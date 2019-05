Fire Damages Modular Classroom at Elementary School in Coachella

A fire damaged a modular classroom at a Coachella elementary school Monday morning before the campus opened for the day.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the non-injury blaze at Valley View Elementary at 85-270 Valley Road.

Riverside County Fire Department crews who arrived on scene around 5:50 a.m. were able to contain the flames to the one classroom.

School officials confirmed classes were in session Monday morning.