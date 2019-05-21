Nadler subpoenas former Trump White House aides Hope Hicks, Annie Donaldson

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., issued subpoenas on Tuesday to former White House communications director Hope Hicks and to Annie Donaldson, the former chief of staff to ex-White House counsel Don McGahn.

The subpoenas were issued for testimony and documents related to the panel’s investigation into obstruction of justice, corruption and other potential abuses of power by President Donald Trump and members of his administration, the committee said.

“The redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report documented alarming misconduct and obstruction of justice by President Trump. Donaldson and Hicks were critical witnesses to this behavior,” the committee said in a statement.

The subpoenas, which the committee had authorized last month, call on Hicks and Donaldson to produce requested documents early next month and for Hicks to testify June 19 and for Donaldson to appear for a deposition on June 24.

Nadler said last month, “We believe that these individuals may have received documents from the White House in preparation for their interviews with the special counsel. We also believe that these individuals may have turned this information over to their private attorneys.”

The subpoenas come the same day that McGahn failed to show up at a Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday morning at which Nadler subpoenaed him to testify. McGahn, however, defied the subpoena at the direction of the president and his administration.

With increased talk this week among Democrats about potentially opening an impeachment inquiry, a congressional source familiar told NBC News: “There is wide consensus among Judiciary Committee members that the committee should be doubling down on its efforts to ramp up pressure on the Trump Administration with additional subpoenas and contempt votes.”