Street Racing Suspected in Coachella Crash That Killed Two Seniors

Street racing is suspected in a collision that fatally injured two senior citizens in Coachella and resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old man, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jose Prieto, 75, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchell Drive, and Sofia Prieto, 74, died around 7:35 p.m. at John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, according to the coroner’s records.

The fatally injured victims were in a Ford truck that collided with a passenger vehicle, according to sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez. A third person, believed to be the driver of the car, was transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized in critical condition, the sheriff’s department reported.

Estevan Jesus Donato, 27, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter early Saturday on Airport Boulevard in Thermal, and was released on $50,000 bail the same day, according to a sheriff’s statement released Monday night. Jail records indicate the Coachella resident is expected in court on July 16.

An investigation is continuing, and detectives asked that anyone with information call 760-863-8990, or contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867 to remain anonymous.