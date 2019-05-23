Temperature Record Set in Palm Springs

The cold front sweeping across Southern California led to temperature records in parts of the Inland Empire Wednesday, including Palm Springs.

According to the National Weather Service, the mercury only managed to reach 75 degrees in the Coachella Valley’s gateway city, replacing a “lowest maximum temperature” of 80 degrees recorded in 2015.

Rainfall in Palm Springs resulted in another record, with nine- hundredths of an inch of precipitation falling, beating a 2006 record, when one- hundredths of an inch was documented in official rain gauges, the NWS reported.

In Idyllwild, the mercury topped out at 43 degrees, tying a low maximum temperature set in 2015, according to the Weather Service.

Indio also tied a low max recorded in 1921, when the high only got to 74.