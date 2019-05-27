Man Wearing Trump Mask While Allegedly Vandalizing Vehicle Arrested

A man was arrested early Monday morning after deputies spotted him wearing a President Donald Trump mask while allegedly vandalizing a parked vehicle in Orange County.
Deputies were conducting a patrol check of businesses near Cabot Road and Vista Viejo Road around 4 a.m. They had to do a “double take” when they spotted “a person resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle.”
At around 4 a.m. this morning, deputies were conducting patrol checks of our local businesses near Cabot / Vista Viejo. They had to do a double take when they saw a person resembling President Trump slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a parked vehicle. In addition to wearing the Trump mask, the suspect had a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft shotgun, and helmet. His vehicle also had white/amber takedown lights affixed to his windshield and fake license plates. He was safely arrested and taken to jail.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Mission Viejo station posted photos of the Trump mask, along with other findings including a loaded handgun, body armor, an airsoft gun and a helmet.
Photos also show the alleged tire slasher’s vehicle outfitted with “takedown lights” mounted to the front windshield and a fake California license plate.
He was arrested and taken to jail, authorities said. Further details were not immediately available.