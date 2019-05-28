All Lanes Reopened on 10 Freeway Near Whitewater After Two Semi’s Crash

Cleanup will take place Tuesday after two big rigs collided near Whitewater, a community near North Palm Springs, causing a diesel spill and injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday on the westbound 10 Freeway near Wall Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver of one big rig was reported trapped. An estimated 60 gallons of diesel fuel and 15 gallons of oil reportedly leaked from one or both tractors, reducing traffic flow first to lane No. 1, then to two lanes at 8:30 p.m.

At 3:15 a.m. the CHP reported the semi’s had been towed from the scene but the far right lane remained closed to traffic. That lane was reopened at 3:51, the CHP said.

The trapped driver suffered serious injuries and was freed by firefighters and taken to a hospital, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Another patient suffered moderate injuries, firefighters said.

The trailer of one big rig contained 80,000 pounds of carrots and one semi was hauling a double trailer, the CHP reported.