RV, Boat Catch Fire on 10 Freeway in Indio

An RV and a boat in tow were both fully engulfed in flames Monday on the 10 Freeway.

Just before 3:30 p.m., firefighters were called to westbound side of the freeway just east of Dillon Road for a brake fire in an RV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

When crews arrived, they found westbound traffic was blocked as heavy smoke billowed from the RV.

About 10 minutes after the initial call, a 23-foot boat attached to the burning vehicle also caught fire, according to the CHP.

No injuries were reported and the people inside the vehicle waited for assistance on the roadside.

The fire was fully contained at about 3:50 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.