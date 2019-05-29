Dead Man Found near Hemet Intersection

The body of a man was discovered Wednesday in shrubs alongside a Hemet street, but investigators did not immediately suspect foul play.

According to Hemet police Lt. Nate Miller, the remains were spotted about 8:20 a.m. underneath bushes on Eaton Avenue, near Kirby Street.

Miller said the man’s identity had not been confirmed, but he appeared to be between 30 and 40 years old.

“While the investigation is ongoing, there are no immediate signs of foul play, and drug use may have been a factor,” the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the police department 951- 765-2412.