Teen Fatally Shot in the Head Outside Graduation Party in Ontario

A 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head outside a high school graduation party Saturday has died, family members said.

Montclair High School graduate Eric Morales was shot in the 100 block of West Caroline Court at around 12:30 a.m., the Ontario Police Department said. Witnesses said the gathering was a graduation party for classmates and friends.

Morales’ brother said he died Tuesday morning at a hospital.

A man approached a crowd of people gathered outside a home that was throwing the party and shot a 17-year-old boy in the head before running away, Officer Eliseo Guerrero of the Ontario Police Department said. It was not immediately clear if the shooter knew the victim or was a guest at the party.

Police said they don’t have a motive for the shooting. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.