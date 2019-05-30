Man who set himself on fire near White House dies

A man who set himself on fire near the White House has died, according to the United States Park Police.

The Secret Service and Park Police responded to a report of a man on fire on Wednesday. Officers extinguished the blaze, and police later identified the man as Arnav Gupta, 33, of Bethesda, Maryland.

Gupta was taken to a local hospital, where he died Wednesday evening.

Gupta, 33, had been reported missing earlier Wednesday by Montgomery County Police in Maryland.

He was last seen by family when he left his home Wednesday morning, a police press release said. “Police are concerned for Gupta’s physical and emotional welfare,” the release said.

A witness to Wednesday’s incident, Alina Berzins, 17, was visiting the White House with her family when she saw a man running and covered in flames.

“We were just looking at the White House to take pictures and he just came out of nowhere,” she told NBC News in a phone interview Wednesday, adding that authorities responded quickly to the incident.

Last month, a similar event occurred, when a man set himself on fire outside the White House. That incident in April was not life-threatening.

Motivations behind Gupta’s actions remain unknown, and the investigation is being handled by the Metropolitan Police.