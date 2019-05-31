19-Year-Old Man Killed in Cathedral City Crash

A young driver was killed when he slammed into a traffic signal in Cathedral City early Friday morning, police said.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m at the intersection of Vista Chino and Landau Boulevard, according to Cathedral City police Commander Paul Herrera.

Officers responded to a report of the crash and found a Toyota Supra had collided with the traffic signal pole at the southeastern corner of the street, “causing significant damage to the front and driver’s side of the vehicle,” Herrera said.

Paramedics pronounced the driver, identified as 19-year-old Isaac Gallardo of Cathedral City, dead at the scene.

One passenger, a 20-year-old Cathedral City woman, was taken to a hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police believe speed and fatigue may have been factors in the crash, which occurred as the driver was heading east on Vista Chino, Herrera said.

The driver was not suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the officer said.

Lanes were closed in the area early Friday while police investigated the collision; all lanes have since reopened.