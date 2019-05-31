Fire In Thermal 75 Percent Contained; Zero Containment Near Blythe

A fire that has burned 70 acres near Thermal was 75 percent contained Friday morning.

The blaze was reported just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 87000 block of Avenue 66, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Progress of the fire was stopped at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

A total of 60 firefighters assigned to the blaze worked overnight on overhaul operations, the fire department reported.

The first firefighters arriving at the scene Wednesday night found a large mulch pile burning at about five acres. Crews fought the brusher throughout the night.

As of 7 a.m., the blaze had scorched about 10 acres and was 60 percent contained, officials said.

But by 3 p.m., the fire had spread to another 30 acres outside the initial containment area and additional resources were dispatched, according to the fire department.

Avenue 66 was closed between Fillmore Street and Tyler Street while crews worked to keep the brusher at bay. Tyler Street was also closed from Avenue 66 to Avenue 62, according to the Fire Department.

A brush fire that erupted north of Blythe, meanwhile, has burned 45 acres and was zero percent contained Friday morning.

The blaze was reported just before 12:41 p.m. Thursday in a hayfield near Highway 95 and Second Street near Blythe, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A total of 40 firefighters battled the blaze, which was burning in heavy brush and the hayfield and driven by strong winds, the fire department said.

Cal Fire crews were assisted by the Blythe Fire Department in working to contain the blaze.