Coachella Valley Measles Exposure Risk

According to the Riverside County center for disease control a 20-year-old Santa Barbara man vacationing in the Coachella Valley has exposed an unknown number of people to the measles.

Riverside County Disease Control Director Barbara Cole says it’s important those exposed who have not been vaccinated know the risks, “Our goal in making people aware so if they are not immune to measles they would be aware of possible exposure and can contact their healthcare provider for instructions.”

The infected man visited these places:

May 24: La Quinta Estates, 77270 Loma Vista, La Quinta

May 25: Silver Rock Golf Course, 79179 Ahmanson Lane, La Quinta

May 26: Desert Willow Golf Resort, 38-995 Desert Willow Drive, Palm Desert

May 26: Petco, 78720 CA-111, La Quinta

May 26: Chevron, 79513 CA-111, La Quinta

Cole says the disease is highly contagious, “Measles is airborne, you get exposed by sharing that same airspace the individual was in … you do not have to be face to face so it’s not the surfaces it is the air.”

The virus lives in the air for up to two hours and it can take anywhere from 10 to 14 days from the time of exposure to when you get the first symptoms.

Symptoms include: high fever, red eyes, runny nose, cough and then a rash that starts on the face and spreads.

If you were exposed and think you might have symptoms you’re asked to call and not show up to your health care provider or to the emergency room as you may just expose more people.

Cole says while it’s too late in this case, you have 72 hours from time of exposure to get a vaccination to get protection. But it’s important to get the vaccination to be protected and protect others from future exposure.