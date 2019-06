Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Indio

A person was struck and injured by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in Indio.

The incident happened just before 1:00pm, when a Ford pickup truck hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Monroe and Shadow Palm Ave in Indio.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries are unknown.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

No further information is available at this time.