Four Robbery Suspects Arrested in Desert Hot Springs

At approximately 12:46 AM on Saturday, May 25, a pizza delivery driver reported that he was robbed of his vehicle and personal property at gunpoint, while making a delivery in the 66100 block of San Juan Road.

At approximately 11:20 PM on Thursday, May 30, of that same week, a second pizza delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery in the 10800 block of Cactus Drive. The suspects once again made off with the victim’s car and personal belongings.

Detectives working the initial investigation drew parallels between the modus operandi and suspect descriptions in both cases. Following investigative leads, Detectives quickly homed in on their suspects.

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, at approximately 5:45 PM, Detectives with the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, and the Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT) located and arrested 19-year-old Dezmend Williams of Desert Hot Springs, 19-year-old Dimetrius Lugo, of Indio and two 16-year-old male juveniles from Desert Hot Springs for carjacking and robbery.

Lugo and Williams were booked into the Larry D. Smith Jail in Banning, while the two juveniles were booked into the Indio Juvenile Hall.

“Thanks to good ‘ol fashion Police work, Officers quickly apprehend the (4) suspects involved and recovered both stolen vehicles.” commented Acting Police Chief, Jim Henson. “This is the same dedicated team of men and women who are responsible for the significant reductions in our part one crime rates over the past three years” he concluded.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.