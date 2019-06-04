Palm Springs Announces New Battery Recycling Program

The city of Palm Springs announced Monday that a new program is available for residents or visitors to safely recycle used batteries and small electronics.

Batteries in common devices like watches, hearing aids, clocks and cameras that are considered hazardous waste can now be taken to seven recycling stations within the city limits.

The stations can handle regular household batteries such as AA, AAA, C, D and 9 Volt. The terminals of batteries over 9 volts should be taped prior to drop-off, city officials said.

The city also has collection boxes available for pick-up at the recycling stations that can be used to accumulate batteries at home before dropping them off.

The recycling stations are located at:

— Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way;

— Fire Station No. 2, 300 N. El Cielo;

— City Hall, 3200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way;

— Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Leisure Center, 401 S. Pavilion Way;

— Palm Springs Animal Shelter, 4575 E. Mesquite Road;

— Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave.; and

— James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road.

Larger batteries and electronics — such as car batteries — should be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Center at 1100 Vella Road on Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to noon between June and September, officials said.