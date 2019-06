Police Investigate Shots Fired in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of shots fired in Coachella Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of gunfire came in around 3:40pm in the area of Avenue 49 and Frederick Street in Coachella.

According to police, there is evidence of a shooting, but there are no victims or witnesses in the area.

Police are canvasing the area and ask that anyone with information, please call the sheriff’s office.