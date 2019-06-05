Sheriff’s Department Conducts Major Illegal Marijuana Eradication Operation in Anza

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies are conducting a sweep of what they’re calling illegal marijuana grows in the Anza Valley.

Sheriff’s officials say residents should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, but say there’s “no threat to public safety.”

According to Sgt. Martinez, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department served approximately 80 search warrants for illegal marijuana grows and made several arrests.

NBC Palm Springs is live on scene, but no further information is immediately available.